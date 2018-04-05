Over 50% of Sicilian town workers in absenteeism probe (2)

Messina
05/04/2018
Messina, April 5 - Over half of the 40 employees of the town council of Ficarra, near Messina, are under criminal investigation for absenteeism, sources said Thursday. The 23 council workers being probed are accused of aggravated fraud against a public body and false certification. The probe has led to 16 of the suspects being suspended from their jobs, the sources said.
