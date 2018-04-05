Key day for presidential consultations on govt (2)

Rome, April 5 - Thursday is the key day for a round of formal political consultations President Sergio Mattarella is holding after this month's inconclusive general election. The head of State is holding talks with the biggest parties on Thursday after speaking to representatives of smaller groups and the parliamentary Speakers on Wednesday. The talks will help the Head of State make a decision on to whom to give a mandate to try to form a new government. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) says it should lead the next government as it is the biggest single group in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote. But the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League says it should be top dog as the lead party of the centre right, the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. On Thursday Mattarella is first meeting representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which got a drubbing in the general election, followed by Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia, the League and the M5S. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has opened up to cooperating with the League or the PD to work on a possible "government contract", but shut the door on any alliance with FI. So far Salvini has stood by his centre-right ally Berlusconi. On Wednesday he stressed that "everyone must give up something or we'll have another election". For its part, the PD has said it will not support a government led by the centre right or the M5S and intends to remain in the opposition.