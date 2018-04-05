Soccer: Roma rue luck, mistakes after Barca mauling

Rome

Roman side have little chance of reaching semis after 4-1 loss

Rome, April 5 - AS Roma are ruing back luck and some costly mistakes, including by the referee, after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal leaves them little hope of reaching the semis. Roma players actually scored more goals than their Catalan rivals on the night after own goals by Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas contributed to the defeat. The Italian side had a strong shout for a penalty turned down too when the score was 0-0. Gerard Pique's tapped in Barca's third. Edin Dzeko pulled one back for Roma in the 80th minute only for Luis Suarez to capitalise on a loose ball in the area and seal the win the hosts.

