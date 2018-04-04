Guercino, Watson star in new art shows

Rome, April 4 - This weekend's notable art shows include Guercino frescoes and illuminated manuscripts in Piacenza, a photo exhibition with works by the Scottish celebrity and fashion photographer Albert Watson in Carpi, and the final days of a Van Gogh retrospective in Vicenza. Italian artist Renata Rampazzi is featured in an exhibition in Venice that examines the topic of violence against women. PIACENZA - A new exhibition at the Cathedral Museum titled "Mysteries of the Cathedral: Wonders in the labyrinthe of knowledge" offers visitors a journey that leads to the cupola of the cathedral, decorated with frescoes by Guercino. Alongside the exhibition is a show from April 7 to July 7 featuring some of the most valuable Medieval illuminated manuscripts housed in the city, including the 12th-century "The Book of the Master" and the "Angilberga Psalter". CARPI - Scottish photographer Albert Watson is featured in an exhibition at the Museums of Pio Palace titled "Fashion, Portraits and Landscapes", opening April 7 and running through June 17. About 100 photographs put Watson's work, spanning the 1980s and 1990s, on display to the public. Watson photographed 12 advertising campaigns for Carpi-based fashion brand Blumarine. VICENZA - The Van Gogh retrospective titled "Van Gogh: Between Wheat and Sky" is edging towards its conclusion on April 8 at the Basilica Palladiana. The exhibition centres on letters the artist sent to his brother Théo, along with 43 paintings and 86 drawings on display, making for an intimate diary that allows visitors to get to know not just the artist's work but also his wounded soul. VENICE - An exhibition featuring Italian artist Renata Rampazzi titled "Cruor - Blood Shed by Women" opens on April 6 and runs through June 17 at the Giorgio Cini Foundation. The show features some of the Turin-born artist's historic works from the 1970s and 1980s as well as an installation created especially for the exhibition, with set designer Leila Fteita. The show's catalog has new writing by novelist Dacia Maraini and art historian Claudio Strinati. photo: Guercino, St Peter's Tears, c.1650