Presidential consultations on new government kick off (2)

Rome, April 4 - President Sergio Mattarella started a round of formal political consultations on Wednesday after this month's inconclusive general election. The talks will help the Head of State make a decision on to whom to give a mandate to try to form a new government. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) says it should lead the next government as it is the biggest single group in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote. But the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League says it should be top dog as the lead party of the centre right, the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday opened up either to the rightwing populist League or the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after its poor showing in the election, for a possible government, but shut the door on any alliance with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). The M5S reportedly argues Berlusconi would block all attempts to reform the system and is against him because of a tax-dodge conviction for which he was ejected from office in 2013 and charges of witness tampering over alleged orgies at his home. Di Maio explained the position on Italian TV Tuesday evening, telling the Di Martedì show that he wanted to launch a "government contract" either with the League or the PD. The PD, which got a drubbing in the general election, has ruled out any alliance, saying it will stay in opposition. The League has said Di Maio must give up his premiership ambitions for any deal to be made. League leader Matteo Salvini says FI and Berlusconi must come along with him as part of any package. The presidential consultations kicked off with new Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati, followed Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Mattarella's predecessor as president, Giorgio Napolitano. Then there were talks with political representatives of autonomous regions, the 'mixed group' that features members of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group, and with the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. The consultations will continue on Thursday with talks with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Forza Italia, the League and the M5S. Di Maio said Wednesday he hoped to meet soon with the League and the PD to discuss a possible government alliance with one or the other. "Let's hope we can meet as soon as possible the two parties to understand what their proposals are, and to understand with whom we can start to write this (government) contract," he said in a Facebook post. "Then we must put it into practice. We want to get to work immediately to get the Third Republic started which must and will be the Republic of citizens". Apparently paradoxically, however, Di Maio said he no longer wanted to forge government alliances in any "shady deal" but instead wanted other parties to support an M5S "contract" on the issues. "The solution is not to form alliances, shady deals, accords among political forces. We've seen so many of them in these decades and we know where they have brought us: you get together only to stay alive and divvy up seats, not caring about the citizens." Di Maio said "we want to completely change method, proposing a different, concrete approach. We want to focus on the issues, that is the solutions to solve the country's problems". The M5S leader reiterated his proposal for a "government contract". For the PD, former House whip Ettore Rosato replied by saying Di Maio was addressing the PD "in order to increase his bargaining power with the League," and Rosato ruled out government-formation talks between the PD and the M5S. "Let him emerge from election-campaign mode and enter into a phase of responsibility for the country, let him say what he wants," said Rosato. "We will meet everyone but it seems to me that he doesn't want to lay the premises for a meeting, if he thinks he can choose who to meet in the PD he's completely wrong. "The web they've been weaving for months is an accord between the League and the M5S, and in the end they'll take on board Forza Italia too". Rosato, now one of the four deputy Speakers in the Lower House, said "let the theatrics end". Berlusconi, meanwhile, said he rejected the idea of talking to the M5S, because it has set a veto on the former premier being part of a possible government alliance between the M5S and the centre right. A statement issued after an FI summit said "ex-premier Berlusconi and Forza Italia after the victory of the centre-right coalition in the general election reaffirm strongly the unity of the coalition and the unwillingness to engage in any kind of dialogue or government hypothesis with those who set vetoes that are unacceptable in a democracy". Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said after the consultations with Mattarella that the small leftwing group was prepared to back the M5S "if it tackles our issues". "On behalf of all the LeU MPs and Senators I expressed our willingness, with a sense of responsibility, to open a dialogue with forces that have in their programmes issues that are essential for us, such as a national investment plan, workers' rights, strengthening welfare and the national health system, the right to study and the environment," Grasso said. Grasso ruled out any dialogue with the centre right and stressed that he might talk to the M5S about the issues closest to its heart. Finally, far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said she told Mattarella that it is up to the centre right to form a government. The FdI asked Mattarella to hand a government-formation mandate to League leader Salvini, Meloni said. Experts say the first round of talks will be inconclusive and a second round will start next week.