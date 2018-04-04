Italian golf world gears up for Ryder Cup 2022

Rome, April 4 - Italy is gearing up for the 2022 Ryder Cup, the leading international golf competition. The 75th edition of the Italian Open golf tournament on May 31-June 3 will be a world-class event with new initiatives including free entrance for all members of the Italian Golf Federation (FIG) and children under 16. In addition, five events have been organized as part of the "Road Rome 2022" initiatives to promote golf and Italy ahead of the Ryder Cup. The Italian Pro Tour event "represents a high point within the project" of the Ryder Cup, which this year will have as title sponsor the Banca Generali Private, said Gian Paolo Montali, the director general of the Ryder Cup 2022 Project. Indeed the march towards the Italian edition of the 2022 US-Europe challenge is moving fast. A number of innovations have been announced at the Golf Club Le Fonti in Castel San Pietro Terme, Bologna, where the 2018 National Championship Eneos Motor Oil will start on Wednesday through Saturday. They include the free entrance for FIG members and kids under 16 at the Open Italia to be held at the Gardagolf Country Club in Soiano del Lago, Brescia. All other categories will have to pay a ticket of 10 euros for the first two days and 15 for the final phase on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the whole event will cost 30 euros. The tournament, which runs from May 31 until June 3, includes the Rolex Pro-Am event on May 30. Meanwhile FIG's circuit of national and international competitions, which has reached its 12th season, will include seven events in as many regions. "The Italian Pro Tour represents a key stepping stone for the Ryder Cup", Montali told a press conference at the Golf Club Le Fonti. "The circuit's tournaments have a competitive side as well as a promotional objective, involving the whole nation from north to south, also thanks to the support of high-profile sponsors like Banca Generali Private which we thank for having chosen to support us". "New investors confirm we are on the right path", he continued. "Together with our advisor Infront, we are studying many initiatives to make golf more approachable for people and this year we will organize five itinerant events as part of the 'Road to Rome 2022' to make the Ryder Cup an increasingly popular icon and to promote the country as a tourist destination for the beauty its landscapes and history". A total of 120 players will compete in the Open national championship, including many Italians such as Michele Cea, Filippo Bergamaschi, Alessandro Tadini, Francesco Laporta and champion Enrico Di Nitto. Lorenzo Gagli, who has just won the Kenya Open, will not attend due to an injury. The prize is worth 50,000 euros, including 7,250 for the winner, and entrance is free. photo: Montali