Privacy watchdog halts Vodafone telemarketing (4)

Rome
04/04/2018
Rome, April 4 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Wednesday called a halt to marketing by Vodafone to people who have not agreed or who have explicitly asked not to be bothered by commercial offers. The phone company must also redefine its internal procedures in handling data used for promotional campaigns, the watchdog said. The watchdog was ruling after countless complaints by people saying they were continually receiving undesired commercial offers. Vodafone responded that it had started taking measures to avoid undesired contacts on the part of clients since the summer of 2017. It was now engaged in meeting the new European GDPR norms and intended to guarantee "full compliance with the dispositions in the area of the treatment of personal data".
