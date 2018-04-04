No to those who set vetoes - Berlusconi to Di Maio (2)

Rome, April 4 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday said he rejected the idea of talking to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) because it has set a veto on the former premier being part of a possible government alliance between the M5S and the centre right. A statement issued after an FI summit said "ex-premier Berlusconi and Forza Italia after the victory of the centre-right coalition in the general election reaffirm strongly the unity of the coalition and the unwillingness to engage in any kind of dialogue or government hypothesis with those who set vetoes that are unacceptable in a democracy".