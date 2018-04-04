No 'premises' to meet M5S says PD (3)

Rome, April 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader is addressing the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) "in order to increase his bargaining power with the League," PD outgoing House Whip Ettore Rosato said Wednesday, ruling out government-formation talks between the PD and the M5S. "Let him emerge from election-campaign mode and enter into a phase of responsibility for the country, let him say what he wants," said Rosato. "We will meet everyone but it seems to me that he doesn't want to lay the premises for a meeting, if he thinks he can choose who to meet in the PD he's completely wrong. "The web they've been weaving for months is an accord between the League and the M5S, and in the end they'll take on board Forza Italia too". Rosato, now one of the four deputy Speakers in the Lower House, said "let the theatrics end".