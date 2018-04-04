Rome

No 'premises' to meet M5S says PD (3)

Let Di Maio's 'theatrics' end

No 'premises' to meet M5S says PD (3)

Rome, April 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader is addressing the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) "in order to increase his bargaining power with the League," PD outgoing House Whip Ettore Rosato said Wednesday, ruling out government-formation talks between the PD and the M5S. "Let him emerge from election-campaign mode and enter into a phase of responsibility for the country, let him say what he wants," said Rosato. "We will meet everyone but it seems to me that he doesn't want to lay the premises for a meeting, if he thinks he can choose who to meet in the PD he's completely wrong. "The web they've been weaving for months is an accord between the League and the M5S, and in the end they'll take on board Forza Italia too". Rosato, now one of the four deputy Speakers in the Lower House, said "let the theatrics end".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

di Rocco Muscari

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

di Eleonora Delfino

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33