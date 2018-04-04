Frascati to host experimental nuclear energy machine

Rome, April 4 - Frascati near Rome will host an experimental machine for producing power from nuclear fusion, alternative energy company Enea said Wednesday. The 500-million-euro Divertor Test Tokamak (DTT) machine will be part of an international centre of excellence for research into nuclear fusion and will hopefully provide answers on the scientific and technological feasibility of producing energy from fusion. The project is expected to produce a return of two billion euros. Work on the construction of the DTT is expected to start in November and last seven years. More than 1,500 people will be involved, Enea said, plus another 1,000 in ancillary sectors. Funding is private as well as public and will see the involvement of European consortium Eurofusion on behalf of the European Commission (60 million euros), the Italian education and research ministry (40 million), and the industry ministry (40 million starting in 2019). The People's Republic of China is also investing 30 million euros, the Lazio regional government 25 million, Enea and partners 50 million, to which will be added a European Investment Bank loan of 250 million euros.