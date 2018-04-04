No shady deal, contract on issues - Di Maio (3)

Rome

Rome, April 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday he no longer wanted to forge government alliances in any "shady deal" but instead wanted other parties to support an M5S "contract" on issues. "The solution is not to form alliances, shady deals, accords among political forces. We've seen so many of them in these decades adn we know where they have brought us: you get together only to stay alive and divvy up seats, not caring about the citizens." Di Maio said "we want to completely change method, proposing a different, concrete approach. We want to focus on the issues, that is the solutions to solve the country's problems". The M5S leader relaunched a proposal for a "government contract".

