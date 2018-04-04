Hope to meet League, PD soon says Di Maio

Rome, April 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday he hoped to meet soon with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to discuss a possible government alliance with one or the other. "Let's hope we can meet as soon as possible the two parties to understand what their proposals are, and to understand with whom we can start to write this (government) contract," he said in a Facebook post. "Then we must put it into practice. We want to get to work immediately to get the Third Republic started which must and will be the Republic of citizens". Di Maio said, however, he no longer wanted to forge government alliances in any "shady deal" but instead wanted other parties to support an M5S "contract" on the issues. "The solution is not to form alliances, shady deals, accords among political forces. We've seen so many of them in these decades and we know where they have brought us: you get together only to stay alive and divvy up seats, not caring about the citizens." Di Maio said "we want to completely change method, proposing a different, concrete approach. We want to focus on the issues, that is the solutions to solve the country's problems". The M5S leader reiterated his proposal for a "government contract".