Man kills two then self near Brescia (2)

Brescia, April 4 - Cosimo Balsamo, a Brescia man with a criminal record, killed two entrepreneurs and then himself in the northern province on Wednesday. Balsamo gunned down 78-year-old businessman Elio Pellizzari at Flero and injured the owner of an industrial facility there before fleeing the scene in the latter's car. The assailant is said to have shouted "you ruined me" before shooting. The second victim, James Nolli, was killed at Carpeneda di Vobarno, sources said. In a third shooting nearby, Balsamo took his own life in a carpark at Azzano Mella, in a pick-up truck taken from one of the victims, police said. He parked the vehicle and shot himself in the head, they said. Balsamo scaled the roof of Brescia's courthouse in January to protest against the confiscation of his home following a trial into the illegal trafficking of heavy vehicles, in which he was recently found guilty. Nolli and the injured man were co-defendants in the trial.