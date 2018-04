Frascati to host experimental nuke energy machine (3)

Rome, April 4 - Frascati near Rome will host an experimental machine for producing power from nuclear fusion, alternative energy company Enea said Wednesday. The 500-million-euro Divertor Test Tokamak (DTT) machine will be part of an international centre of excellence for research into nuclear fusion and will hopefully provide answers on the scientific and technological feasibility of producing energy from fusion. The project is expected to produce a return of two billion euros.