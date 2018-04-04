Marco 'Ciro' D'Amore returns as director for Gomorra 4

Rome
04/04/2018
Rome, April 4 - Actor Marco D'Amore is returning for the fourth season of Gomorra, Sky's hit series about the Neapolitan Camorra mafia, but not in the role of popular character Ciro Di Marzio. Ciro was killed off at the end of the third season of the Neapolitan dialect show inspired by the novel by anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano to the dismay of many fans. But D'Amore is staying on board as he will be one of the four directors who will make the new episodes. Shooting of the fourth series is set to start in the middle of this month, including shoots in London, and it will be screened in spring 2019.
