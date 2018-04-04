Manhunt for killer of two near Brescia (2)

Brescia, April 4 - Carabinieri police have launched a massive manhunt for Cosimo Balsamo, a Brescia man with a criminal record who is suspected of murdering two entrepreneurs in the northern province on Wednesday. Balsamo is thought to have gunned down 78-year-old businessman Elio Pellizzari at Flero and injuring the owner of an industrial facility there before fleeing the scene in the latter's car. The assailant is said to have shouted "you ruined me" before shooting. The second victim, James Nolli, was killed at Carpeneda di Vobarno, sources said. Balsamo scaled the roof of Brescia's courthouse in January to protest against the confiscation of his home following a trial into the illegal trafficking of heavy vehicles, in which he was recently found guilty. Nolli and the injured man were co-defendants in the trial.