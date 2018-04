U.S. seminarian, 29, dies in Rome (2)

Rome, April 4 - A 29-year-old American seminarian died after suffering a suspected bad turn in Rome on Easter Monday, Italian media reported Wednesday. Joseph Anthony Freeman, who had helped serve Easter Mass with Pope Francis, was found dead in his bed with no signs of violence, they said. His room in the college of the Legionaries of Christ was neat and tidy, police said. At the moment police think he died of natural causes, but an autopsy has been ordered. Freeman, from Louisiana, was said to have been a sporty type with no bad habits.