25 drugs arrests in Bari (3)

Bari, April 4 - Italian police on Wednesday served 25 arrest warrants in a drug-trafficking probe in Bari, sources said. The warrants were served on leading figure and soldiers in the Mercante and Strisciuglio clans active in various districts in the southern Italian city. Charges against those arrested include conspiracy to traffic and distribute narcotics, aggravated by the use of weapons, and two attempted homicides, aggravated by mafia methods, on the part of the two rival clans. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. It has dwindled to a fraction of its former strength thanks to waves of police action. The other three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.