Soccer: Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for standing ovation

Rome, April 4 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday thanked Juventus fans for giving him a standing ovation after Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal first leg win in Turin where he scored two goals including a stunning overhead kick. "I really thank the Juventus fans, something like that has never happened to me in my career," said the Portugal striker. As for his second goal, Ronaldo acknowledged that it was "incredible".