Xylella cases in Puglia explode (3)

Bari, April 4 - The cases of olive trees infected by the xylella virus in Puglia have increased fourfold in the last two months, regional government experts told ANSA Wednesday. There are now over 3,100 trees infected in the so-called containment band, the experts said. This number was up from 2,924 registered on March 23 and from 2,251 registered on March 7, the experts said.