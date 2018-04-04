CGIL appeals IKEA mum verdict (3)

Milan

Judge's ruling leaves us 'dumbfounded' says union

Milan, April 4 - Italy's biggest and most leftwing union CGIL on Wednesday appealed against Tuesday's sentence finding IKEA had acted correctly in sacking a separated mother of two including one disabled kid who argued she was unable to start work at 7 a.m.. When she was sacked in November, co-workers came out for two hours in solidarity with the woman, 39-year-old Marica Ricutti, and have since taken further action. Filing the appeal, Filcams CGIL chief Marco Beretta said the unions was "dumbfounded" by the Milan judge's ruling. "We will go forward in our legal battle," he said, "because in this case the interests of a multinational were safeguarded, placing them ahead of the needs of a worker". photo: Beretta

