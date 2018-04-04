Afghanistan still important mission - Graziano to ANSA Forum (2)

Rome, April 4 - Afghanistan remains an important mission, Defence Chief of Staff General Claudio Graziano told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. "It was a crisis area 30 years ago, 20 years ago. "It was such also 100 years ago and it's likely to be an area on which the world must keep constant attention," he said. "I don't know how long it will last but our mission is to accompany the Afghans" towards a solution to their crisis, he said. In other remarks, General Graziano the situation in Lebanon was stable but "our attention must remain high". He also said an anti-human-trafficking mission to Niger would "develop" according to the wishes of the government there, with a ceiling of 470 men maximum. Graziano also said there had been a "technical and military change" with Brexit.