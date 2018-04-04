Rome

Afghanistan still important mission - Graziano to ANSA Forum (2)

Niger mission in accordance with that govt's wishes

Afghanistan still important mission - Graziano to ANSA Forum (2)

Rome, April 4 - Afghanistan remains an important mission, Defence Chief of Staff General Claudio Graziano told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. "It was a crisis area 30 years ago, 20 years ago. "It was such also 100 years ago and it's likely to be an area on which the world must keep constant attention," he said. "I don't know how long it will last but our mission is to accompany the Afghans" towards a solution to their crisis, he said. In other remarks, General Graziano the situation in Lebanon was stable but "our attention must remain high". He also said an anti-human-trafficking mission to Niger would "develop" according to the wishes of the government there, with a ceiling of 470 men maximum. Graziano also said there had been a "technical and military change" with Brexit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

di Rocco Muscari

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

di Eleonora Delfino

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33