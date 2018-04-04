Rome

Cicciobello with measles draws fire (2)

Don't trivialise disease says pro-vaccine doc

Cicciobello with measles draws fire (2)

Rome, April 4 - The latest version of the popular doll Cicciobello, suffering from measles it can be cured of by cancelling the spots with a wipe, cream and band-aids, has caused a furore on Italian social media and elsewhere. "We're now waiting for Cicciobello Lymphoma and Cicciobello Meningitis too," said pro-vaccine doctor Roberto Burioni. "You can't trivialise disease in this way," he said. Other social media users called for the controversial doll to be withdrawn. Also calling for its withdrawal was the head of the Higher Health Institute, Walter Ricciardi, who told ANSA "linking an illness like measles with something entertaining is misleading. "You run the risk of inducing people to worry more about the vaccine, which is safe, than the disease which is, on the other hand, not absolutely banal". Italy has a fairly strong 'no-vax' movement of vaccine skeptics.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

di Rocco Muscari

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

di Eleonora Delfino

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33