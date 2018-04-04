Record number of ECHR rulings applied by Italy (2)

Strasbourg

Italy no longer bottom on class on human-rights cases

Strasbourg, April 4 - For the first time since 2007, Italy is not the bottom of the class when it comes to the number of unapplied sentences by the European Court of Human Rights, according to a Council of Europe report on Wednesday. The report said that Italy has dropped from first place to fifth after applying a record number of rulings in 2017. It added, however, that most of the cases have not been totally resolved and were still being examined by the Strasbourg court.

