Doc, obstetrician indicted for mum with twins death (3)

Milan
04/04/2018
Milan, April 4 - A gynecologist and an obstetrician at Milan's Mangiagalli Clinic were sent to trial Wednesday for the death on April 28 2016 of 36-year-old Claudia Bordoni together with the two twin daughters she was pregnant with. Preliminary hearings judge Ezia Maccora sent the pair to trial while clearing a second obstetrician who was found to have had a "marginal" role in the case, judicial sources said. The charges against the pair are culpable homicide, sources said. Lawyers for Bordoni's family said the case was a matter of "very serious events". The trial was set for June 18.
