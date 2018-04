Sicilian staff got adopted for extra time off - Musumeci (2)

Palermo, April 4 - Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci said Wednesday that he had found cases of regional employees getting themselves adopted by sick elderly people in order to benefit from the 104 law that grants staff extra time off to care for relatives suffering certain disabilities. "How is it possible that 2,350 out of 13,000 regional employees benefit form the 104?" Musumeci told a news conference. The governor also complained about the high number of regional workers who cannot be transferred because they are trade-union officials - 2,600.