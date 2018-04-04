Presidential consultations on new govt kick off (2)

Rome, April 4 - President Sergio Mattarella started a round of formal political consultations on Wednesday after this month's inconclusive general election. The talks will help the Head of State made a decision on to whom to give a mandate to try to form a new government. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) says it should lead the next government as it is the biggest single group in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote. But the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League says it should be top dog as the lead party of the centre right, the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday opened up either to the rightwing populist League or the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after its poor showing in the election, for a possible government, but shut the door on any alliance with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). The M5S reportedly argues FI would block all attempts to reform the system. Di Maio explained the position on Italian TV Tuesday evening, telling the Di Martedì show that he wanted to launch a "government contract" either with the League or the PD. The PD, which got a drubbing in the general election, has ruled out any alliance, saying it will stay in opposition. The League has said Di Maio must give up his premiership ambitions for any deal to be made. League leader Matteo Salvini says FI and Berlusconi must come along with him as part of any package. The presidential consultations kicked off with new Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati, followed Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Mattarella's predecessor as president, Giorgio Napolitano. Then there will be talks with political representatives of autonomous regions, the 'mixed group' that features members of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group, and with the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. The consultations will continue on Thursday with talks with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Forza Italia, the League and the M5S.