Killer shoots dead worker, injures another near Brescia (2)

Brescia
04/04/2018
Brescia, April 4 - A worker at an industrial-vehicles plant near Brescia is dead and another is injured after a killer opened fire on them on Wednesday, sources said. The assailant arrived by car and is said to have shouted "you ruined me" before shooting and then fleeing the scene at the Flero facility. Carabinieri police are looking at video footage to reconstruct what happened and find the registration number of the car used by the killer, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
