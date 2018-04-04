ISTAT revises up 2017 deficit to 2.3% (3)

Rome, April 4 - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2017 was 2.3%, ISTAT said on Wednesday after it revised up the estimate of 1.9% it gave early in March. The national statistics agency said the new data includes the impact of public money devoted to the rescue of several crisis-hit Italian banks. The government's DEF economic blueprint put the 2017 deficit at 2.1%. Nevertheless, the deficit ratio is down from 2.5% in 2016. ISTAT said that Italy's public debt for 2017 was 2.263 trillion euros, 131.8% of GDP, after revising the figure up from its March estimate of 131.5%. The debt is down from 132% of GDP in 2016 but higher than the figure of 131.6% given in the government's DEF economic blueprint.