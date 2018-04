Biggest household income, spending rises in 6 yrs in 2017

Rome, April 4 - The disposable income of Italian households increased by 1.7% in 2017, the biggest rise since 2011, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that families' purchasing power increase too, by 0.6%, although this was down with respect to the 1.3% rise registered the year before. Italian households' consumer spending increased 2.5% in 2017, which was also the biggest increase since 2011, ISTAT said. The agency added that the propensity to save in Italy dropped from 8.5% to 7.8% last year, the lowest level since 2012.