Rome

People in employment up 19,000 in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rise driven by increase in people in permanent jobs

People in employment up 19,000 in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome, April 4 - The number of people in employment in Italy rose by 19,000, 0.1%, in February with respect to January, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by a "significant increase" of 54,000 in the number of people employed on permanent open-ended contracts after 10 consecutive monthly decreases. ISTAT said there was an increase of 4,000 in the number of people working on temporary contracts but a fall of 39,000 people who are self employed. It said there was a rise of 109,000 in the number of people in work with respect to the same time last year, with temporary posts accounting for the increase.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?

di Rocco Muscari

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo

di Eleonora Delfino

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Ventiduenne trasportato da Lamezia all'ospedale Careggi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33