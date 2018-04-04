People in employment up 19,000 in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome, April 4 - The number of people in employment in Italy rose by 19,000, 0.1%, in February with respect to January, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by a "significant increase" of 54,000 in the number of people employed on permanent open-ended contracts after 10 consecutive monthly decreases. ISTAT said there was an increase of 4,000 in the number of people working on temporary contracts but a fall of 39,000 people who are self employed. It said there was a rise of 109,000 in the number of people in work with respect to the same time last year, with temporary posts accounting for the increase.