People in employment up 19,000 in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome
04/04/2018
Rome, April 4 - The number of people in employment in Italy rose by 19,000, 0.1%, in February with respect to January, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by a "significant increase" of 54,000 in the number of people employed on permanent open-ended contracts after 10 consecutive monthly decreases. ISTAT said there was an increase of 4,000 in the number of people working on temporary contracts but a fall of 39,000 people who are self employed. It said there was a rise of 109,000 in the number of people in work with respect to the same time last year, with temporary posts accounting for the increase.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco
di Francesco Ranieri
Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?
di Rocco Muscari
Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo
di Eleonora Delfino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online