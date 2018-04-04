Unemployment down to 10.9% in February - ISTAT (4)

Rome, April 4 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.9% in February, down from 11.1% the previous month, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The fall took the jobless level back down to that of December, which was also the lowest since August 2012. The national statistics agency said there was a fall of 49,000, 1.7%, in the number of people looking for work with respect to January. In year-on-year terms the fall was 143,000 - 4.8%. ISTAT said 2.835 million people are unemployed in Italy. Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market rose to 32.8% in February, up from 32.5% in January, ISTAT said. The number of people in employment in, on the other hand, rose by 19,000, 0.1%, in February with respect to January, ISTAT said. The agency said the rise was driven by a "significant increase" of 54,000 in the number of people employed on permanent open-ended contracts after 10 consecutive monthly decreases. ISTAT said there was an increase of 4,000 in the number of people working on temporary contracts but a fall of 39,000 people who are self employed. It said there was a rise of 109,000 in the number of people in work with respect to the same time last year, with temporary posts accounting for the increase.