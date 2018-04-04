Unemployment down to 10.9% in February - ISTAT (2)

Rome
04/04/2018
Rome, April 4 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.9% in February, down from 11.1% the previous month, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The fall took the jobless level back down to that of December, which was also the lowest since August 2012. The national statistics agency said there was a fall of 49,000, 1.7%, in the number of people looking for work with respect to January. In year-on-year terms the fall was 143,000 - 4.8%. ISTAT said 2.835 million people are unemployed in Italy.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco
di Francesco Ranieri
Una vendetta "pugliese" per l'omicidio Cataldo ?
di Rocco Muscari
Aeroporto, continua l'emorragia e i passeggeri bocciano lo scalo
di Eleonora Delfino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online