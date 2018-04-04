Unemployment down to 10.9% in February - ISTAT (2)

Rome, April 4 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.9% in February, down from 11.1% the previous month, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The fall took the jobless level back down to that of December, which was also the lowest since August 2012. The national statistics agency said there was a fall of 49,000, 1.7%, in the number of people looking for work with respect to January. In year-on-year terms the fall was 143,000 - 4.8%. ISTAT said 2.835 million people are unemployed in Italy.