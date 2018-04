Two League figures arrested in Sicily (2)

Palermo, April 4 - Two brothers linked the League's 'Noi con Salvini' (We're with Salvini) election list in Sicily were put under house arrest over allegations of vote buying on Wednesday, sources said. They are Salvatore 'Salvino' Caputo, a lawyer and the extraordinary commissioner of Noi con Salvini movement in the province of Palermo during local elections last spring. He is also a former regional councillor and the ex mayor of Monreale. His brother Mario, who was also arrested, was a League candidate in the recent regional elections in Sicily.