Soccer: Nothing to scold Juve for - Allegri after Real rout (3)

Turin, April 4 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Wednesday called on fans not to be too hard on his players after Tuesday's 3-0 drubbing at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg left them little hope of reaching the last four. Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for the Spanish giants, who also thumped Juve 4-1 in the final of the competition last year, scoring a double that included a sensational overhead kick. The remarkable feat of athleticism had the whole stadium, including the Juve faithful, on their feet clapping. Marcelo also netted for Real while the Turin giants had striker Paulo Dybala sent off for a second yellow card. "I understand the disappointment. It's justified," Allegri said via Twitter. "But I find it hard to scold a team that had a go against the best in the world. "In sport and in life there are those who show themselves to be better - you applaud them and keep working to become like them. "Now let's pick ourselves up quickly".

