From Audrey to Emma Watson, classic fringe returns

Rome, April 3 - The classic fringe is back on the scene, being worn by celebrities who have made the look their signature, harkening back to the American actress and iconic flapper Louise Brooks who launched the trend in the 1920s. Other iconic celebrities, from Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot, made fringe a part of their look, and Italian comic artist Guido Crepax was even inspired by the hairstyle for his famous 1960s character Valentina. Today's personalities who have whole-heartedly embraced the trend include Vogue USA editor Anna Wintour, who has always worn a bob with fringe, throwing in ash-blonde highlights to soften the look. Reasons for choosing fringe include its ability to frame the face, hide a high or low forehead, as well as provide an effective cover for wrinkles. The fringe is able to highlight facial features, especially the eyes, and give long faces the illusion of being shorter as well as softening faces with features that are too sharp. There are different types of fringe, however, and the trick is choosing the right one: full, feathered, geometric, short, or long. American silent film actress Louise Brooks defined a new type of femininity in the 1920s with her short dark-brown bob cut, super straight and geometric in form, with a full geometric fringe cut just above the eyebrows. Today fringe is decidedly back in fashion, as evidenced by flipping through a magazine or browsing social media, where many celebrities are choosing this hairstyle. Isabella Rossellini has gone from a bob with fringe to super short hair with a jaunty fringe. Model Taylor Hill sports a long, soft fringe that just brushes her eyelashes, often accompanied by a messy bun. Selena Gomez was seen at New York Fashion Week with a long layered fringe. Selena Gomez è Another trend is the super-short fringe, at least two centimetres above the eyes, also known as "baby bangs", such as Audrey Hepburn had in the classic film Roman Holiday. Fringe is being worn by actresses on the red carpet, including Kristin Scott Thomas and Emma Watson, both of whom have opted for the aforementioned baby bangs.