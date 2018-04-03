No IKEA discrimination agst sacked mom - judge (2)

Milan
03/04/2018
Milan, April 3 - A Milan judge on Tuesday rejected an appeal against her dismissal by IKEA from an Italian mother. The judge said the woman's actions had been "so serious as to damage the relationship of trust between employer and employee, allowing the adoption of a (firing)."
