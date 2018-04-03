FCA Italy sales down 12.86% in March (2)

Turin
03/04/2018
Turin, April 3 - Sales of Fiat Chryler Automobiles in Italy fell 12.86% in March, while the overall sales of the Italian car market shrank by 5.75%. The figures contrasted with a 13.6% gain in the US in March, much better than expected.
