FCA Italy sales down 12.86% in March (2)

Turin

Italy car sales overall down 5.75%

Turin, April 3 - Sales of Fiat Chryler Automobiles in Italy fell 12.86% in March, while the overall sales of the Italian car market shrank by 5.75%. The figures contrasted with a 13.6% gain in the US in March, much better than expected.

