Milan

Resistance institute vandalised in Milan

Doors torn off, window broken, cupboards damaged, papers thrown

Resistance institute vandalised in Milan

Milan, April 3 - The Resistance teaching institute in Milan was found vandalised Monday morning, local sources said Tuesday. Doors were torn off their hinges, a window was broken, cupboards were damaged, and papers and other documents thrown around the premises. The national partisans' association ANPI condemned the episode, one of many recently.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Giovane scomparso, trovato il cadavere

Giovane scomparso, trovato
il cadavere

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Omicidio a Licata, ucciso uomo condannato a ergastolo

Omicidio a Licata, ucciso uomo condannato a ergastolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33