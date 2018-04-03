Resistance institute vandalised in Milan

Milan
03/04/2018
Milan, April 3 - The Resistance teaching institute in Milan was found vandalised Monday morning, local sources said Tuesday. Doors were torn off their hinges, a window was broken, cupboards were damaged, and papers and other documents thrown around the premises. The national partisans' association ANPI condemned the episode, one of many recently.
