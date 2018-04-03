Foreign min denies Israel migrant deal, Israel scraps it (4)

Rome, April 3 - The Italian foreign ministry has denied Italy will take in migrants under an Israel-UN agreement to relocate 16,250 migrants in the West over five years - which Tel Aviv annulled on Tuesday. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier also rowed back on the PM's earlier statements on Italy's alleged part in the deal, saying it was only "an example". The UN refugee agency UNHCR confirmed that Italy would only have had to take in some of the migrants if it had agreed to do so. But Israel on Tuesday scrapped the deal with the UNHCR. Netanyahu said he had assessed the advantages and disadvantages of the deal. The UNHCR urged Netanyahu to "reconsider" his decision to scrub the deal. "We continue to believe in the need for an accord advantageous for all that can benefit Israel, the international community and the people who need asylum, and we hope that Israel reconsiders its decision," said a UNHCR spokesperson. The premier's move came after he visited Tel Aviv's southern districts where the migrant population is high. He said, however, that "despite juridical limitations and growing international difficulties we will continue to act with determination to use all the means at our disposal to get the infiltrated people out of the country". The premier last night wrote on Facebook that he was aware of criticism by residents of poor areas in Tel Aviv where most of the migrants are staying. Today, he added, he will pay a visit. "Meanwhile I am suspending the implementation of the agreement", he said. Press reports today said the decision was motivated by protests in low-income districts of Tel Aviv - where residents would like a massive, immediate expulsion of the migrants - as well as by criticism from members of Likud, Netanyahu's party, and nationalist party Jewish Home. Yesterday, countries indicated by Netanyahu as an example of a possible destination for migrants - including Italy and Germany - denied giving their consent to the agreement between Israel and the UN refugee agency. UNHCR has acknowledged Netanyahu's decision to suspend the deal, Carlotta Sami, the organization's spokesperson for southern Europe, said on Tuesday. Sami told Radio Capital that the agreement did not mention the countries where the 16,000 migrants should be resettled as the deals are "made directly by us with the countries that are available". In any case, she added, a decision will be taken "when we have all the elements" necessary "and we remain available because this is the solution that would in the end be beneficial for both sides, the State of Israel and the refugees".