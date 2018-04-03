Rome

Parties jockey on eve of Mattarella consultations (3)

M5S, League not budging for now

Parties jockey on eve of Mattarella consultations (3)

Rome, April 3 - The two relative winners of the March 4 general election, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, are jockeying for position on the eve of government-formation consultations by President Sergio Mattarella. The talks will climax Thursday when the main parties will be heard. The M5S is for now sticking to its demand that leader Luigi Di Maio be premier. The League is holding out on its alliance with Silvio Berlusconi despite the ex-premier being opposed by the M5S. Pundits say there is possible agreement between the two parties on easing sanctions on Russia and deporting thousands of migrants. They may also find agreement on the M5S's flagship policy, a basic income, experts say. The consultations could drag on for weeks or even months. Meanwhile the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), heavily defeated on March 4, said through caretaker leader Maurizio Martina that "we will never be a crutch for the right". European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, a member of Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, said "an executive cannot be formed without us".

