Rugby player tackles thief

Avezzano, April 3 - A rugby player tackled a supermarket shop-lifter after a 100-metre sprint and handed him over to police on Tuesday. Ivory Coast national Mohamed 'Momo' Traoré, 30, who plays for Serie B outfit Avezzano Rugby, has been living in the Abruzzo town for six years and has been an employee of the supermarket for several years. He is married to a local women and has a small daughter.