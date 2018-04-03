Veneto banks' deficit impact 4.7 bn - Eurostat (4)

Rome, April 3 - The rescue of the two Veneto banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare della Provincia di Vicenza had a 4.7 billion euro impact on Italy's deficit and 11.2 billon on the public debt, Eurostat said Tuesday. ISTAT, Italy's statistics agency, had been waiting for the estimates in order to recalculate the value of the two rescues compared to GDP tomorrow. The figure of 4.7 billion is equivalent to 0.2-0.3% of the deficit/GDP ratio, sources said. ISTAT says last year's GDP was 1,716 trillion euros. The public debt stood at 131.5% of GDP - the second highest in the eurozone after Greece. The Veneto bank rescue operation was one of many Italian banking rescues in recent years.