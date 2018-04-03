Soccer: Valverde shrugs off favourites tag

Rome

Rome, April 3 - Ernesto Valverde shrugged off Barcelona's favourite tag going into a Champions League quarter-final against Roma. Speaking ahead of the first leg at the Camp Nou tomorrow night, the Barca boss said "predictions don't count. "It's still all to play for and we respect Roma. "It doesn't matter if we're favourites, that won't win the game for us. And in any case I don't think this double challenge can be decided already tomorrow. "We'll have to be focused for 180 minutes". The second leg is at the Olimpico on Tuesday, April 10.

