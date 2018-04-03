Veneto banks' deficit impact 4.7 bn - Eurostat (3)

Rome

Rome, April 3 - The rescue of the two Veneto banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare della Provincia di Vicenza had a 4.7 billion euro impact on Italy's deficit and 11.2 billon on the public debt, Eurostat said Tuesday. ISTAT, Italy's statistics agency, had been waiting for the estimates in order to recalculate the value of the two rescues compared to GDP tomorrow. The operation was one of many Italian banking rescues in recent years.

