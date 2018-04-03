Rome

Luigi De Filippo dies

Last of great Neapolitan theatre dynasty

Rome, April 3 - Luigi Di Filippo, the last in a legendary theatre dynasty founded by his uncle, the great Neapolitan playwright and actor Eduardo De Filippo, has died at the age of 87. Luigi was the son of Peppino De Filippo, the comic foil of legendary comic actor Totò in so many films. Luigi was an actor, director and playwright in his own right. Until mid-January he had been appearing in Rome in one of Eduardo's many masterpieces, 'Natale in Casa Cupiello'.

