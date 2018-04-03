Hearing on India marines Oct 22

Rome, April 3 - A hearing in The Hague on who should try two marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen they mistook as pirates on February 15 2012 will start on October 22 and a decision may come next spring, the Italian government's pointman in the case, Francesco Azzarello, told ANSA Tuesday. He said the debate at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) would last two weeks and the ruling "is expected the subsequent spring". The case of Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone has caused friction between Italy and India. photo: Latorre and Girone with Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti