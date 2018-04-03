Milan

Soccer: Gattuso says renewal not decided

Milan to be 'like agst Juve' in derby

Soccer: Gattuso says renewal not decided

Milan, April 4 - Rino Gattuso said Tuesday the renewal of his contract as AC Milan boss had not yet been decided by everyone involved. Speaking on the eve of the Milanese derby, Gattuso said "either everyone is sure or you wait". Gattuso vowed that the derby against Inter would see the same combative Milan as the side that was unlucky to lose 3-1 at Juventus Saturday night.

