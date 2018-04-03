Rome

1 nabbed for throwing stones at police in Roma camp (2)

Rome, April 3 - One person was arrested after a group of Roma threw stones and bottles at police after they tried to stop a car containing a man supposed to be under house arrest in a camp in Rome Saturday night, Il Messaggero reported Monday. The man, a Serbian national, was arrested for resisting arrest and damaging State property and cited for burglary. Some 50 police fanned out across the camp to make further arrests Tuesday.

