1 nabbed for throwing stones at police in Roma camp (2)

Rome
03/04/2018
Rome, April 3 - One person was arrested after a group of Roma threw stones and bottles at police after they tried to stop a car containing a man supposed to be under house arrest in a camp in Rome Saturday night, Il Messaggero reported Monday. The man, a Serbian national, was arrested for resisting arrest and damaging State property and cited for burglary. Some 50 police fanned out across the camp to make further arrests Tuesday.
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online