Italians in lung cancer breakthrough

Milan, April 3 - An Italian team has made a breakthrough in the possible treatment of lung cancer that could revolutionise the way these tumours are treated. Lung cancer may in the future be controlled with drugs targeted at reactivating a specific 'onco-suppressor' gebe, said the study, published in the Oncogene journal by Antonio Giordano of Siena University and the Sbarro Institute of the Temple University in Philadelphia, as well as the Naples National Tumour Institute.